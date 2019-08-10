Carnival Fantasy fails health inspection

UPDATE: (9:00 am) Carnival has issued a statement involving the inspection:

“The results for Fantasy are not reflective of our robust standards and dedicated commitment to our guests’ health and safety. We have already taken corrective action, added additional staff and asked USPH for a re-inspection as soon as possible, with every expectation that we will exceed USPH standards.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Carnival Fantasy failed its annual health inspection. The ship scored a 77, the lowest score in the ship’s history. It’s 17 points lower than the ship’s last inspection score in February.

The CDC defines any score lower than an 85 as failing.

The large majority of the Fantasy’s violations were for food storage and preparation. Other violations included brown water coming from showerheads and the main pool being dirty.

The Carnival Fantasy must issue a corrective action statement.

You can read the full inspection report here.