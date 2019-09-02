Cardboard boat race held to celebrate Labor Day

(CNN) – You can’t talk about Labor Day weekend without hitting the water.

And hopes may have been sky-high for one boat race in Iowa, but the vessels were paper-thin.

Photo: CNN

The boats that took part in this race in Manchester were made entirely of cardboard.

They were held together by duct tape and covered in latex paint for waterproofing.

Still, some racers said they were happy just to stay afloat until the finish line.

Photo: CNN

But those who didn’t stay afloat still had a shot at winning the so-called “Titanic Award” for the most spectacular sinking.