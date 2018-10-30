Can you actually be scared to death?
(WFLA) - Halloween can be a frightening time with all the haunted houses, scary movies and spooky costumes. But can you actually be scared to death?
According to Dr. Eugene Storozynsky, a cardiologist in upstate New York, the answer is yes.
An article published by the University of Rochester Medical Center says people can experience a scare that triggers adrenaline that could cause their heart to beat irregularly or even stop.
Research shows that's more likely to happen to people with pre-existing heart conditions or those who are prone to irregular heartbeats.
So while adrenaline is helpful in stressful situations, URMC doctors say too much of it can backfire.
"Too much adrenaline can be toxic leading to irregular heart rhythms and, if it becomes overwhelming, causing the heart to stop beating," Dr. Storozynsky explains.
But it's not only fear that can lead to harmful levels of adrenaline. Dr. Storozynsky says any overwhelming emotions, whether it's positive or negative, can be deadly. He says a study out of Germany found that there was an increase of sudden cardiac deaths the day of a World Cup game.
So what do doctors suggest doing to prevent being scared to death?
"You may consider avoiding the over-the-top haunted house. And if you suffer with heart disease, you especially may want to skip the tricks and go directly for the treats," Dr. Storozynsky writes. "The healthy ones, of course."
Virginia High advances to the Region D volleyball finals by defeating John Battle
Lady Bearcats topple Lady Trojans in straight setsRead More »
Tusculum's Pratt named TSWA Offensive Player of the Week
Pratt, a senior from Cocoa, Florida, rushed for a career-high 151 yards and scored four touchdowns in Tusculum’s 41-28 victory over Carson-Newman.Read More »
Bristol Virginia Public Schools encourages parents to use their app to submit bullying reports
Bristol Virginia Public Schools are pushing parents and students to submit bullying incidents through the Bristol Virginia Public Schools mobile application, following Monday's fatal school shooting in North Carolina which officials say sparked from bullying.Read More »
Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
Statewide vigils, including one in Knoxville, are planned for Nov. 1 demonstrating opposition to the planned execution of Edmund Zagorski.Read More »
New poll shows Blackburn, Lee leading with likely voters for Nov. election
A new NBC News/Marist poll shows some positive results for the Republican candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Tennessee.Read More »
As season nears, men's hoops hosts Holding Court 6
The Bucs, who will play an exhibition game against Southern Wesleyan on Friday night at 7 p.m. inside Freedom HallRead More »