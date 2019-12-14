California man accused of making pregnant girlfriend take pills to force miscarriage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CNN) – The man accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend to take unknown pills in an effort to cause a miscarriage was in court for the first time on Friday.

Jagmeet Sandhu, 23, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including assault with a firearm on a person and inflicting injury on a spouse.

Bakersfield, California police say on Monday Sandhu held his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and made her take unknown pills to force a miscarriage. Police say they were contacted by a family member about the incident and police met the victim at the hospital. Officials say the woman did lose her baby as a result of being forced to take those pills.

Sandhu is being held on $1 million bail and is due back in court next month.