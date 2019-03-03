Cadbury and Oreo manufacturer looking to hire a 'Chocolate Taster'

TAMPA (WFLA) - Chocolate lovers get excited your dream job may be a reality! Mondelez International, which owns brands such as Cadbury and Oreo, is looking for four people to join its chocolate-tasting team.

The part-time position would have Chocolate Tasters help Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world by tasting and providing feedback.

Thisinsider reports the successful applicants will be paid £10.75 ($14.32) an hour for up to eight hours' work a week, as part of a 12-strong team based in Wokingham, Berkshire, UK.

Qualifications

A passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection

Honesty when it comes to giving an opinion

Eager to try new inventive products

A communicative personality to build great relationships with your panel

A firm grasp of the English Language

Main Responsibilities

Be able to taste chocolate products and give objective and honest feedback

Work within a team of panelists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste

Use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and aid in the discrimination between products

Be consistent in the results given

Know the ethical and legal compliance responsibilities of the position; raise questions and concerns when faced with an ethical or compliance issue; apply integrity in all aspects of professional conduct

So if you think you have what it takes to be a chocolate connoisseur apply here