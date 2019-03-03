National

Cadbury and Oreo manufacturer looking to hire a 'Chocolate Taster'

By:

Posted: Mar 03, 2019 04:00 PM EST

Updated: Mar 03, 2019 04:00 PM EST

TAMPA (WFLA) - Chocolate lovers get excited your dream job may be a reality! Mondelez International, which owns brands such as Cadbury and Oreo, is looking for four people to join its chocolate-tasting team.

The part-time position would have Chocolate Tasters help Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world by tasting and providing feedback. 

Thisinsider reports the successful applicants will be paid £10.75 ($14.32) an hour for up to eight hours' work a week, as part of a 12-strong team based in Wokingham, Berkshire, UK.

Qualifications

  • A passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection
  • Honesty when it comes to giving an opinion
  • Eager to try new inventive products
  • A communicative personality to build great relationships with your panel
  • A firm grasp of the English Language 

Main Responsibilities 

  • Be able to taste chocolate products and give objective and honest feedback
  • Work within a team of panelists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste
  • Use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and aid in the discrimination between products
  • Be consistent in the results given
  • Know the ethical and legal compliance responsibilities of the position; raise questions and concerns when faced with an ethical or compliance issue; apply integrity in all aspects of professional conduct

So if you think you have what it takes to be a chocolate connoisseur apply here

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos