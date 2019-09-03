Bugatti Chiron breaks record by reaching near 305 mph

(CNN) – Bugatti showed off the results it got from a specially modified Bugatti Chiron.

It says the car went 304.8 miles an hour during a high-speed run on a German test track.

That’s a new record for a car not built for extremely high speeds.

This was not the standard Chiron you can from the Bugatti factory for $3 million.

This version has a modified car body and specially developed tires.

The Italian race car manufacturer Dallara helped to develop it.

The standard Bugatti Chiron isn’t exactly slow.

It can top out at around 261 mph.