BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ten people were killed Saturday and three others were injured in an act of white supremacist terrorism committed at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue on Buffalo’s East Side.

News 4 is working to learn more about the victims of the attack. One was a retired police officer. One was a deacon. Another was the mother of a fire commissioner. All were taken too soon.

All of the victims have now been identified. This page will continue to be updated as new information comes in.

Aaron Salter

Age: 55

Residence: Lockport

Salter was a retired Buffalo police officer who was working at Tops as a security guard. Officials said he shot the gunman in the chest, but the bullet had no effect because the shooter was wearing tactical body armor.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia hailed Salter as “a hero in our eyes.”

“I had the pleasure of knowing him, great guy, well respected, well-liked. This is just horrific. It’s tragic. I don’t know what other words to describe it,” Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Evans said.

“I can’t say enough about our retired follow colleague Aaron Salter who confronted this individual to save the lives of others,” said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

Ruth Whitfield

Age: 86

Residence: Buffalo

Whitfield was the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield. She was remembered as a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who was the primary caretaker of her husband. She was coming back from visiting her husband at a nursing home when she stopped at Tops.

Her family has retained national civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Pearl Young

Age: 77

Residence: Buffalo

She was a member of Good Samaritan COGIC for over 50 years. That’s how James Pennington knew her. He described Pearl as someone who enjoyed being happy and enjoyed making other people happy.

“She was just a family person,” Pennington said. “It was impossible to have a bad day around her.

“She was the best man. She was like truly the best,” he added. “So I would just hope that people celebrate her.”

Celestine Chaney

Age: 65

Residence: Buffalo

Chaney is a breast cancer survivor, which is prompting her family to ask people to wear pink ribbons in her honor. She shopped twice a month with her only son, Wayne Jones. Jones can’t shake the fact that she died while shopping.

“No matter what’s going on with your parents,” Jones said, “you might be arguing or fighting. Just take the time. You never know when they’re going to be gone.”

Roberta A. Drury

Age: 32

Residence: Buffalo

Drury was adopted and lived with family in Buffalo. Her brother said they frequented the Jefferson Avenue Tops.

She was recently helping her brother recover from a bone marrow transplant.

Her funeral will be held in Syracuse.

Heyward Patterson

Age: 67

Residence: Buffalo

Patterson was a deacon at State Tabernacle Church of God in Christ on Glenwood Ave. in Buffalo.

“Loved God. Loved his family. Loved serving the community,” said Leonard Lane, the president of Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. who worships at the church. “He did it every chance he could get.”

Margus D. Morrison

Age: 52

Residence: Buffalo

Andre Mackneil

Age: 53

Residence: Auburn, N.Y.

Geraldine Talley

Age: 62

Residence: Buffalo

Katherine Massey

Age: 72

Residence: Buffalo

Survivors

Zaire Goodman, 20, of Buffalo. A staffer from U.S. Senator Tim Kennedy’s office, Zeneta Everhart, said her son Zaire was inside the store when the attack took place. He survived, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, and is home resting. Everhart said her son “is truly divinely protected.” He has been released from ECMC.

Jennifer Warrington, 50, of Tonawanda. She has been released from ECMC.

Christopher Braden, 55, of Lackawanna.

News 4 is working to learn more about the members of our community who victims of this attack. If you’d like to share information, photos, or remembrances, please contact us at newsroom@wivb.com.