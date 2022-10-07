MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The brother of the suspect in the kidnapping and killings of four family members in California’s Central Valley has been arrested, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday night, officials said Alberto Salgado, brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, was arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence.

“Last night, (the Merced County Sheriff’s Office), with the assistance of the California DOJ, arrested Alberto Salgado, the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado. Alberto Salgado was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence,” the MCSO wrote on Twitter Friday.

Authorities did not provide any other details about Alberto’s arrest.

Investigators said Jesus was identified as a suspect in the kidnapping and deaths of Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh.

Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her father Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, at a news conference in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Sheriff Vern Warnke, of Merced County, announced Wednesday that the family members, who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in central California, have been found dead. (Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star via AP)

Booking photo of Jesus Salgado.

All four of the victims had been taken against their will from the family’s trucking business near Highway 59 on Monday morning.

On Wednesday night, deputies said they found all four victims’ bodies in an orchard near Dos Palos. Officials described the location as “very, very remote.”

Jesus was booked into the Merced County Jail on Thursday night. He had spent two days in the hospital after officials said he tried to take his own life on Tuesday.

Jesus Manuel Salgado’s criminal past includes a robbery in 2005 that led to an eight-year prison sentence.

According to court papers in 2007, Salgado pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 11 years in prison for first-degree robbery, attempted false imprisonment, and dissuading a witness.