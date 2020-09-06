BPD: Woman charged after reportedly hitting and killing 2 people

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — One woman is facing charges in Boone, North Carolina after investigators say she hit two people, killing them.

According to the police department, officers received 911 calls Friday night just after 11 p.m. from numerous many people about a motor vehicle collision involving pedestrians at the intersection of East King Street and Forest Hills Drive.

Madison Mahagan, 21, of Durham, North Carolina was arrested and initially charged with Driving While Impaired. The investigation of the collision is on-going and any additional charges associated with the collision are pending the conclusion of the investigation by the Boone Police Department’s Traffic Safety and Reconstruction Unit and consultation with the Watauga County District Attorney.

According to the police department, “A 2016 Nissan passenger car driven by Madison Jane Mahagan was traveling East on E. King Street nearing the intersection as two pedestrians were crossing the roadway in a designated crosswalk. Boone Police officers responded to the scene and began rendering aid to the pedestrians that were struck. The Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics also responded. The pedestrians were pronounced deceased on the scene as a result of their injuries from the collision.”