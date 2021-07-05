Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dies after fall in fireworks accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died at the age of 24.

The team reports his death was due to an apparent head injury suffered during a fall.

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time,” said Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson. “Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 19: Matiss Kivlenieks #80 of the Columbus Blue Jackets tends net in his first NHL game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on January 19, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 07: Matiss Kivlenieks #80 of the Columbus Blue Jackets stops a shot by Michael Rasmussen #27 of the Detroit Red Wings during the third period of the game at Nationwide Arena on May 7, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Detroit defeated Columbus 5-2. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Novi, Michigan police Lt. Jason Meier tells The Associated Press a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Meier says Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and fled along with several other people, but he slipped and hit his head on concrete.

The fire department and EMTs got to the private home about 10:13 on Sunday night and took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Novi Lt. Jason Meier said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Life is so precious and can be so fragile. Hug your loved ones today. RIP Matiss, you will be dearly missed. — Jarmo Kekalainen (@jkekalainen) July 5, 2021

It’s with a very heavy heart that we share the news that goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away last night at the age of 24.



We are heartbroken. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.



Rest in peace, Kivi.https://t.co/o2EDRgxQ5A pic.twitter.com/FCBr0ZaH25 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 5, 2021

Kivlenieks, who signed with Columbus as a free agent in May 2017, went 2-2-2 with a 3.09 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in eight career games with the club. He made his NHL debut at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 19, 2020, stopping 31-of-32 shots to beat the New York Rangers, 2-1. He posted a 33-35-9 mark, 3.31 GAA, .896 SV% and three shutouts in 85 career games with the Cleveland Monsters, the Blue Jackets’ American Hockey League affiliate from 2017-21. He represented Latvia at several international tournaments including the 2021 IIHF World Championships this spring, where he went 1-2 with a 2.18 GAA, .922 SV% and one shutout in four games.