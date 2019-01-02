Blue Bell to Kick Off 'Mardi Gras King Cake' Flavor This Week
NATIONAL - Blue Bell Ice Cream is kicking off 2019 with a party like no other, except maybe a Mardi Gras party! Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream will be released to stores this week in the half gallon size. To sweeten the occasion, for the first time, the flavor is available in all areas that sell Blue Bell products.
“We have been making Mardi Gras King Cake since 2012, but the flavor has mostly been sold in areas known for the celebration such as Louisiana and Alabama,” said Carl Breed, corporate sales manager for Blue Bell. “Last year a grocery store in Louisiana posted about the flavor’s arrival on its Facebook page and we started receiving requests from all over the country. After that, we decided to share this festive flavor with everyone in our distribution area.”
The Mardi Gras inspired dessert is made with a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream, tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles.
Blue Bell enthusiasts may remember that Mardi Gras King Cake is a combination of two previous flavors, Mardi Gras, introduced in 2004, and King Cake, first produced in 2006.
“We still receive requests for Mardi Gras and King Cake because our fans never forget a flavor,” Breed said. “But, you have the best of both worlds with our Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream.”
And just like the annual celebration, Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream is only available for a limited time.
For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.
Previous
Oldest World War II veteran dies at 112
Next
AP: FDA casts shadow on hemp win,...
More Stories
-
- Ballad Health: Tri-Cities first baby of 2019 not revealed to protect patient privacy
- More medications for high blood pressure recalled for cancer-causing chemical
- Capitol Hill leaders to attend White House briefing on border
- Woman catches and releases massive fish out of a Tennessee lake
- Washington County, VA deputies asking for public's help in finding missing man
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Mild Temperatures & Showers Today
- Laws expected to improve veteran's healthcare to take effect in new year
- Drunk man in Wisconsin goes into wrong house, sleeps on dog bed with 150 pound Mastiff
- Danville, Virginia is also considering plans for a casino
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
-
Danville, Virginia is also considering plans for a casino
Plans were announced for the proposed Bristol resort and casino on the former mall property in September.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman catches and releases massive fish out of a Tennessee lake
A woman who caught an 88-pound catfish out of Kentucky Lake now has massive bragging rights.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Dry most of Wednesday, Showers move in by evening
It will be dry most of Wednesday, but some showers will move in by evening.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
App State finishes as FBS co-leader in fewest passing touchdowns allowed
By allowing just eight passing touchdowns during the 2018 season, the Mountaineers will finish in a first-place tie with Mississippi State.Read More »
-
Updated Ballad Health: Tri-Cities first baby of 2019 not revealed to protect patient privacy
Who was the first baby born in the Tri-Cities in 2019?Read More »