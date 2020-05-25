Bionic eye in development could even be equipped with night vision

(CNN) If hindsight is 20/20, then the future of sight may be even better.

Researchers with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology are working on a prototype they call “E-C Eye.”

It stands for Electro-Chemical Eye.

The robotic eye is the same size and shape of a human eye.

Researchers say their eye could be better than the real thing one day.

Scientists say it has the potential to see further distances and could even give humans the ability to see in the dark because of the technology they use in the device.

Right now, it’s still a work in progress.

They say the ‘E-C Eye’ can only recognize a few letters in the alphabet, so the device still has a long way to go.