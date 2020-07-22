Bill addressing maintenance backlogs at national parks, forests heads to Trump’s desk

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — The House approved a bill Wednesday that lawmakers say will address nearly $12 billion in maintenance backlogs at national parks and forests.

The Great American Outdoors Act will now head to the desk of President Donald Trump following a bipartisan 310–107 vote. The bill was approved by the Senate last month.

Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Mark Warner (D-VA) were among the bill’s sponsors.

Alexander called it the most important conservation legislation in half a century and said it will have an impact in Tennessee, where the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has a $244 million maintenance backlog.

“Here is what this means for Tennessee – places like Look Rock Campground in the Smokies, which has been closed for several years because the sewage system doesn’t work, will have the resources needed to reopen so the 5,000 families who camp there each year can continue to enjoy it,” Alexander said in a statement. “And the Cherokee National Forest in East Tennessee, which suffers from a $27 million deferred maintenance backlog and welcomes more visitors each year than most of the western national parks, will have its roads and trails restored. And then in West Tennessee, the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge, which has about $8 million of maintenance work that needs to be done on boat ramps and boat docks, will receive the support it needs as well.”

The senator said the measure will also permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Warner said the bill could create thousands of jobs across the country and in Virginia.

“After the economic devastation we’ve seen come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is another tool in the toolbox to help stimulate our nation’s struggling economy and create up to 110,000 additional infrastructure-related jobs,” Warner said in a statement. “I am grateful for all those who contributed to this process. I look forward to the president quickly signing this momentous legislation into law, which could create 10,000 new jobs in the Commonwealth, help preserve vital tourism for communities, and ensure that future generations of Americans will continue to experience and take advantage of America’s historical and natural treasures.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) also voted for the bill. So did Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN).

“Our national parks and public lands deserve to be taken care of so they can be enjoyed by future generations. While this bill is by no means perfect, I’m proud to support its passage and send it to the president for his signature,” Roe said in a statement.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) voted against the bill. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA), who announced last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating, did not submit a vote.