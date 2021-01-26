Biden to deliver remarks on combatting spread of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday is scheduled to deliver remarks on combatting the spread of COVID-19, according to the White House.

Biden is expected to speak from the State Dining Room in the White House as the United States has surpassed 25 million cases and 421,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, confirmed cases of the coronavirus topped 100 million Tuesday.

Biden's speech is set for 4:45 EST.

Biden has repeatedly said getting the spread of the virus under control is his administration’s top priority and pledged 100 million vaccine shots in the arms of Americans in his first 100 days in office. That goal may increase to 150 million.

“If we wear masks between now and the end of April, the experts tell us we may be able to save 50,000 lives,” Biden said on Tuesday.

Biden also said Tuesday he believes anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by this spring.

“I think it will be this spring,” he said. “But it’s going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we’ve ever tried in this country.”

He said he feels “confident” that by summer, “we’ll be on our way toward heading toward herd immunity and increasing access for people who aren’t first on the list, all the way going down to children.”