Biden sends condolences, prayers to Trump after death of younger brother

WASHINGTON (AP/WFLA) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden offered his condolences and prayers to Donald Trump after the death of the president’s brother Saturday.

Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 71.

Former Vice President Biden empathized with the president in a statement on Twitter, stating that he and his wife, Jill, are sad to hear of his brother’s passing.

“I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these,” Biden said. “I hope you know that our prayers are with you all.”

The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital on Friday after White House officials said he had become seriously ill. Officials did not immediately release a cause of death.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Donald Trump said in a statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”