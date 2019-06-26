Beth Chapman, wife of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,’ dies at 51

1  of  2
TAMPA (WFLA) – Beth Chapman – the wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” – has reportedly passed away Wednesday morning. 

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only, today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” Duane Chapman, otherwise known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” tweeted.

Beth, 51, was reportedly placed in a medically-induced coma over the weekend in Hawaii.

She was diagnosed in November 2017 with stage 2 throat cancer. She underwent successful surgery, but doctors later told her the cancer had returned. She began chemotherapy in December, and in April was rushed to a hospital in Hawaii with “serious breathing issues.”

