Balloons fly at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (CNN) – Millions watching from the streets of New York City and on television were thankful the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade went off as planned. And yes, the balloons flew.

Officials were worried high winds could keep the giant inflatables grounded with handlers walking them down the route. But just before it started, the balloons were given the all-clear to take flight.

Although, they were kept fairly low to the ground just to make sure the balloons didn’t get out of control.

Balloons are one of the main attractions of the annual parade and have been a part of the festivities for more than 90 years.