Bahamas woman opens her home to 97 rescue dogs during Hurricane Dorian

(ABC News) — Amid Hurricane Dorian, one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the Bahamas, Chella Phillips opened her Nassau home to 97 homeless and abandoned dogs.

Waves crash in front of an American flag that is planted on a jetty during a high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

“It was either leave the dogs on the street to fend for themselves…or do something about it,” said Phillips on a phone interview with ABC News. “I just want these dogs to be safe. I could care less about the dog poop and pee in my house.”

Chella Phillips has opened her home in Nassau, Bahamas, to 97 dogs to rescue them from the Hurricane Dorian.

On Sunday, Phillips described her experience wrangling the dogs in a Facebook post, saying that 79 of the dogs were in her bedroom to ride out the storm.

“Each island has abundance of homeless dogs, my heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide a CAT 5 monster and only God can protect them now,” she wrote.

Strong winds from Hurricane Dorian blow the tops of trees and brush while whisking up water from the surface of a canal that leads to the sea, seen from the balcony of a hotel in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sept. 2, 2019.

Phillips, who was born in Peru, says she has spent the past 15 years saving nearly 1,000 homeless and abandoned street dogs in the Bahamas, and finding homes in the U.S. for more than 200 dogs.

After the storm passes she plans to build more space for the dogs she has taken in from the storm.