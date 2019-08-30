Baby dies after being left in hot car in NC shopping center, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say a 1-year-old baby died after being left in a hot car in a Pineville shopping center Thursday afternoon.

According to the Pineville Police Department, the incident happened in the parking lot of the McMullen Creek Shopping Center on Pineville-Matthews Road.

The baby was found in the back of the car behind the driver’s seat, according to police.

Officers are on scene and investigating the child’s death.

The baby’s mother is at the Pineville Police station. Police say she is cooperating and is currently not under arrest.

Police have not provided any further information on the circumstances around the incident.

