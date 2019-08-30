Breaking News
Lees-McRae President: Students evacuated, taken to hospitals are suspected gas leak
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Baby dies after being left in hot car in NC shopping center, police say

National

by: WBTV

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say a 1-year-old baby died after being left in a hot car in a Pineville shopping center Thursday afternoon.

According to the Pineville Police Department, the incident happened in the parking lot of the McMullen Creek Shopping Center on Pineville-Matthews Road.

The baby was found in the back of the car behind the driver’s seat, according to police.

Officers are on scene and investigating the child’s death.

The baby’s mother is at the Pineville Police station. Police say she is cooperating and is currently not under arrest.

Police have not provided any further information on the circumstances around the incident.

MORE STORIES BELOW:

Report: TN ranks top 10 in ‘child hot car deaths’
Local first responders discuss dangers of leaving children in hot cars
Criminal, DCS investigation underway after 6-month-old died in car outside Knoxville store

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss