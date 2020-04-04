At funerals in virus outbreak, mourning is from a distance

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Funerals are seeing big changes amid the coronavirus outbreak. COVID-19, stay-at-home orders and social-distancing rules are dramatically altering the way families and communities mourn the passing of loved ones.

Many funeral homes have instituted rules that no more than nine people can attend services.

Chairs at chapels are separated.

There are no lines of mourners to hug widows or stand at coffins and pay last respects.

Funeral homes make plans with families via video chat instead of face-to-face and ask grieving families who attend services not to shake hands. Some funeral homes are offering live streaming or other recordings to share with loved ones who can’t be there.