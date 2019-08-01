Asian Carp fish stunned in electrofishing experiment in Kentucky

(CNN) — “Getting the jump on Asian Carp.”

That’s how the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources described an operation carried out Tuesday at Barkley Dam.

The department used electro-fishing equipment to stun and collect the fish for a population sampling study.

The stunning only lasted a few minutes, and then the fish were released back into the water.

Asian Carp are considered an invasive species, and the department is partnering with federal officials to combat the problem.

Part of the process is examining the species’ population and condition.

They are set to install a “bio-acoustic fish fence” in an effort to keep Asian Carp out of sensitive waterways, especially Lake Barkley.

The fish fence uses underwater speakers and lights to deter the carp from getting close to the dam.