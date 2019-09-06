Asheville PD searching for wanted N.C. suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — The Asheville Police Department is asking for help in locating Devonte Dequarius Gaines of Hendersonville.

Gaines is currently wanted for multiple outstanding warrants both in Asheville and surrounding localities dating back several months.

APD most recently charged Gaines Wednesday with exploiting disabled or elderly, obtaining property by false pretense, and failure to work after being paid.

Asheville Police Request Assistance Locating Wanted Person, Devonte Dequarius Gaines(ASHEVILLE, N.C. – September 5,… Posted by Asheville Police Department on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Gaines is 26 years of age, 6’3” and approximately 315 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Gaines also has several tattoos: one on his arm that says “Thuggin’” and two others also on his arm that say “Zoe” and “Vontae”. He has one tattoo on his hand that says “NEG”. He was last seen in the Asheville area and likely frequents banking establishments.

Anyone with information about Gaine’s location is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous through both of these numbers.