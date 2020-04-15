Asheville PD offering $1,500 reward in connection to fatal shooting; 2 suspects charged with first-degree murder

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP/WJHL) — The Asheville Police Department is offering a $1,500 reward in connection to a fatal shooting.

The department says in a news release it’s looking for 21-year-old Dajour Johahaun McDay and 29-year-old Sherwayne Akeen Bascom, who is charged with first-degree murder, in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Adrian Terrell Smith.

Police say a second person was shot at Pisgah View Apartments on April 3 and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Police have already arrested Tyran Dewayne Burton and filed multiple charges against him. Burton is jailed on a $250,000 secured bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of McDay or Bascom is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.