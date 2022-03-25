ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – An Asheville man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 Capitol Riots this week, submitting to the court that he encouraged others to fight officers for entry into the building.

According to a copy of the plea, Lewis Easton Cantwell was present at the Capitol on January 6 and made his way to the front of one crowd near an entrance to the Capitol alongside others. While recording the incident with his cell phone, Cantwell told the court that he yelled for other rioters to “get the door open” and that the crowd needed “fresh patriots to the front.”

The front in question was engaged directly with US Capitol Police officers, court documents say, and was attempting to gain access to the building.

Cantwell originally faced six separate counts from the incident:

Obstruction of an Officer Performing Official Duties During the Commission of a Civil Disorder

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building and Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building and Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Capitol Building and Grounds

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

As a result of his guilty plea, court documents show Cantwell will only be sentenced for count one, the obstruction of an officer. This charge carries a maximum sentence of no more than five years in prison, a fine of $250,000, supervised release and potential fines or restitution.

The plea agreement, signed by United States Attorney Matthew Graves, lists a sentencing guideline of “0 months to 6 months” in prison due to his admitted role in the riot, and a potential fine of “$2,000 to $20,000.”

Those varied charges are based on Cantwell’s criminal history and acceptance of his own responsibility, court documents say. The court found that Cantwell had no criminal history points on his record but that all parties are allowed to argue for a higher or lower classification if other convictions come to light.

While the recommended sentence is significantly lower than the maximum, the agreement makes no promises that the court will follow them.

“The Government cannot, and does not, make any promise or representation as to what sentence your client will receive,” the agreement states. “Moreover, it is understood that your client will have no right to withdraw your client’s plea of guilty should the Court impose a sentence that is outside the Guidelines range or if the Court does not follow the Government’s sentencing recommendation.”

The plea agreement states that Cantwell will not face additional non-violent charges described in his statement, but that he could face additional charges if violent crimes are uncovered in further investigations.