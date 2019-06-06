Apple recalls 814,000 wall plug adapters due to risk of electric shock
BETHESDA, MD (WJHL) - Apple is recalling about 814,000 wall plug adapters due to a risk of electric shock.
The recall involves three-prong AC wall plug adapters sold in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit before February 2015. The kit contains three-prong and two-prong AC wall plug adapters that fit wall outlets worldwide.
The adapters can break, exposing the metal part of the adapter, which can result in the user receiving an electric shock.
Apple has received six reports of users being shocked in other countries, but no reports in the United States.
The adapters were sold at Apple stores, Apple.com, and at other electronic stores between January 2003 and January 2015 for about $30.
Consumers should stop using the recalled adapters and contact Apple for a free replacement. You can call 800-275-2273 anytime or visit www.apple.com, click on Support and then click on Apple Three-Prong AC Wall Plug Adapter Recall Program at the bottom of the page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.




