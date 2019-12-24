Anonymous donor drops coin worth $1,500 in Salvation Army kettle for 21st year in a row

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — For the 21 consecutive year an anonymous donor dropped a coin worth about $1,500 in a Salvation Army kettle in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Krugerrand coin was donated Monday to a red kettle outside Hobby Lobby at 4106 S. College Ave. This marks the third year in a row in which bell ringer Robert Thompson’s kettle received the coin.

“Our community continues to be blessed by this mystery donor year after year,” said Lt. Lincoln Hawk, administrator and pastor of the Salvation Army in Fort Collins. “While the donor is still unknown, what is clear is the impact this person has on our Red Kettle Campaign. They exemplify the spirit of Christmas and allow us to continue providing services in Fort Collins.”

Krugerrand coins were minted in South Africa. According to Monex.com, a single coin is valued at approximately $1,511.

The Salvation Army says donations in Colorado have dropped significantly this year.

“The Salvation Army in Colorado still needs to raise $600,000 to reach its goal of $2.2 million before December 24,” the organization said via email.

The charity says all donations made in Colorado stay in Colorado. The funds go toward a number of services, including giving meals to families in need and providing Christmas toys for children.

“The Salvation Army is now asking for the community’s help keeping those programs running so it can continue serving those less fortunate. If you see a Red Kettle, you can donate change, cash or checks. You can also donate with your smartphone at every Kettle site using Kettle Pay,” the organization said.

