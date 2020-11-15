American Kennel Club reveals common Thanksgiving foods to share with your dog, foods to avoid

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

(WJHL) — With Thanksgiving a little over a week away, the American Kennel Club released a list of foods that are OK to share around the table with your furry friends.

Lists of food OK to share includes the following:

Sweet potatoes

Potatoes

Apples

Turkey meat

Green beans

Plain peas

Pumpkin

Foods to avoid sharing with your dog

Turkey bones

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Chocolate and sweets

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods with spices

