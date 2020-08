(WJHL)- If you have ambitions of wanting to become a famous singer, the producers of American Idol want to hear from you.

The show will use Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America,” the first-ever live virtual nationwide search.

Remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington D.C., for the first time since the show’s inception.

Coming up on #IdolAcrossAmerica! Sign up for any date — note that we've added an Open Call this coming Tuesday! 🎤💙 https://t.co/fO1Nc6X8K0 pic.twitter.com/Q9fLnVt1EB — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) August 21, 2020

