AMC, 'The Walking Dead' threatens to leave Georgia over abortion law

(CNN) -- AMC Networks, creators of the hit tv show "The Walking Dead," has joined the list of entertainment companies threatening to pull out of Georgia if the so-called heartbeat bill goes into effect.

AMC Networks has produced and filmed "The Walking Dead' in Georgia for at least ten years.

In a statement sent to CNN, the company said it would reevaluate its activity in the state if the legislation severely restricting abortion is implemented.

The company promised to monitor the situation closely.