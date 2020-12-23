AMBER Alert issued after 2 kids taken by their father in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said an AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing children who were reportedly taken by their father.

According to a news release, deputies received a call at around 8:20 a.m. in regard to Walter Greene, 26, who reportedly assaulted the kids’ mother at a home on Roberts Road in Simpsonville.

After the assault, Greene then took his two kids — Majesty Greene, 3-month-old, and Paradyce Greene, 1 — and got into the mother’s 2016 black Jeep Cherokee and drove away.

Greene also has an active order of protection against the mother of his children, as well as the two children.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds and has long twists in his hair.

The children were reportedly in the same clothing they are pictured in.

The vehicle reportedly he left with the children in has damage to its fender on the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

Anyone who sees Greene, the children or the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.