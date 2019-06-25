Amazon Prime Day will be two days this year

United Parcel Service employee Liz Perez scans an Amazon Prime package for delivery in Miami, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Amazon Prime Day was launched July 16. The event is in four new countries this year and will be six hours longer than last year’s. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Two days of deals!

If online shopping is the only way you can get stuff done, you’re in luck.

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day this year will be extended to two days.

It starts Monday, July 15th at 3 a.m. Eastern time and will run for 48 hours.

This is the 5th ever Prime Day, where you can find more than a million deals on the website.

The sales event draws loyal customers but also brings in new ones to its $119 annual free-shipping program.

Amazon announced Tuesday that some products, like Toshiba TVs are already on sale.

Amazon says its prime members will also have access to deals on more than a million products around the world.