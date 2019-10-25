Alexander co-sponsors Graham resolution condemning ‘closed’ House impeachment probe

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 19: U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) holds a confirmation hearing for Eugene Scalia to become the next U.S. Labor Secretary on September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) is co-sponsoring a resolution condemning the Democrat-controlled House of Representative’s “closed door” impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The resolution by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) calls on the House to initiate a formal impeachment probe in order to make the inquiry more transparent and allow more participation by the president and Republicans, including the opportunity to rebuke any accusations.

“Every American should be disturbed by what is taking place in the House of Representatives regarding the attempt to impeach President Trump,” said Graham. “One of the cornerstones of American jurisprudence is due process – the right to confront your accuser, call witnesses on your behalf, and challenge the accusations against you. None of this is occurring in the House.”

“The House also refuses to open up a formal inquiry of impeachment because they know to do so would empower the Republican minority to attack the heart of these accusations,” Graham added.

Alexander announced he was co-sponsoring the resolution on Friday.

“I have co-sponsored the Graham resolution because in an impeachment process the American people above all expect it to be fair,” Alexander said in a statement. “House Democrats might want to stop and take a look at how the House Democratic majority bent over backwards to include Republicans and the President’s representatives in the 1974 Nixon impeachment, and compare that with the one-sided, largely secret inquiry they are conducting today.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is also listed as a cosponsor.

