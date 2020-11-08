Alex Trebek, host of ‘Jeopardy!’ dead at 80

CULVER CITY, Calif. (WJHL) – In a release from “Jeopardy!” staff said Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. He was 80 years old.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, but continued to host “Jeopardy!”

for the past 18 months. Throughout that time, Alex was open and public about his battle with

cancer.

“Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex will air through December 25, 2020. Officials say his last day

in the studio was October 29.

The show is not announcing plans for a new host at this time.

Born in Sudbury, Ontario, Trebek hosted dozens of game shows before becoming the host of

“Jeopardy!” according to the release, in its syndicated debut in 1984. He hosted more than 8,200 “Jeopardy!” episodes over nearly 37 seasons, setting a Guinness World Record for hosting the most

episodes of a single game show.

The release detailed that Trebek won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host seven times and was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He received the Order of Canada honor from his native

land in 2017.

“This is an enormous loss for the ‘Jeopardy!’ staff, crew, and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working

beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host ‘Jeopardy!’ was an

incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to

perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen.

His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever,”

said Mike Richards, ‘Jeopardy!’ Executive Producer, in the release from the show’s officials.

Trebek is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky. The family

has announced no plans for a service, but gifts in his memory could go to World Vision.

“Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family,” said Tony

Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, in the release. “For 37 amazing years, Alex was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world. He was the heart and soul of ‘Jeopardy!’ and he will be deeply missed by everyone who made him part of their lives. Our hearts go out to Jean,

Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.”

“We join our colleagues at Sony Pictures in mourning the passing of Alex Trebek,” said Kenichiro

Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Corporation, in the release. “Alex was an extraordinary talent whose intelligence, wit, and comforting presence appealed to millions of people around the world and made ‘Jeopardy!’ the outstanding show it is today.”

CBS Television Distribution also released the following statement regarding Trebek’s death:

“Words can’t even describe what a tremendous loss this is for our ‘Jeopardy!’ family. Not only was Alex a television icon, but he was one of the most genuine, kind, caring people you could ever know. The way he openly and bravely battled cancer, while continuing to host the show, was a true inspiration. He has brought joy to the millions of fans – including generations of families – who have welcomed Alex into their living room each night. Our hearts go out to Alex’s wife and children. We have truly lost a legend.” Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Television Distribution

Those who joined Trebek on ‘Jeopardy!’ shared their sentiments and condolences on social media.

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

We invited him into our homes every day and he was always there to entertain and educate.

Dinner time won’t ever be the same without Alex’s voice coming from the TV. https://t.co/LLSAx0Cjvh — Steven Grade (@ask_Steven) November 8, 2020

Absolutely heartbreaking to lose someone who meant so much to so many. Even if this show hadn’t changed my life in so many ways, this loss would be immeasurable. https://t.co/8mn0ObbxNp — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) November 8, 2020

Just gutted. There will never be another. RIP, Alex, and thank you so much for everything. https://t.co/4FMlgaFYvI — Brad Rutter (@bradrutter) November 8, 2020