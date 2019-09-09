Alabama school removes bathroom stall doors to prevent vaping

(CNN) – In Alabama, students at Wilson High School today will be using the restroom without stall doors. This all in an effort to keep kids from vaping.

Principal Gary Horton says every day one of the students will sneak off to a bathroom to vape.

And he says two weeks ago, a student was found passed out in one of those restrooms.

Now some parents are taking issue with the school’s solution, saying a better idea would be to put an adult in the bathroom or hallway.

The principal adds that the door removals could be temporary, as they work to figure out other solutions.