Alabama considers chemical castration for child molesters
(WIAT) - An Alabama lawmaker has a plan to permanently and physically punish someone convicted of certain sex offenses against children.
The bill, known as HB 379, would make those sex offenders have to undergo chemical castration before they leave prison.
HB 379 was introduced by State Representative Steve Hurst, R-Calhoun County.
He said the bill will be for sex offenders over the age of 21 who committed sex offenses against children.
"They have marked this child for life and the punishment should fit the crime," said Hurst.
This is not Hurst's first time introducing the bill.
"I had people call me in the past when I introduced it and said, 'don't you think this is inhumane?' I asked them what's more inhumane than when you take a little infant child, and you sexually molest that infant child when the child cannot defend themselves or get away, and they have to go through all the things they have to go through. If you want to talk about inhumane--that's inhumane," said Hurst.
Hurst is hoping this would make sex offenders think twice.
"If we do something of this nature, it would deter something like this happening again in Alabama and maybe reduce the numbers," said Hurst.
Attorney Raymond Johnson says, "They're going to challenge it under the 8th Amendment Constitution. They're going to claim that it is cruel and unusual punishment for someone who has served their time and for the rest of their life have to be castrated."
Johnson says child molestation is a serious offense and already has serious consequences such as time served in prison, followed with probation or parole.
The bill is now on Governor Kay Ivey's desk for signature.
