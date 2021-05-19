Alabama beachgoers find bricks of cocaine washing up on beach; 31 kilos found so far

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – An interesting find has been reported by beachgoers in Alabama this week.

Police in the coastal town of Gulf Shores say 31 kilos of cocaine have washed up on the beach since Monday night. All of the discoveries have been made by beachgoers.







The police, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and federal authorities, are working together to find out where the cocaine came from.

Authorities estimate the value of the illegal drugs at over $1 million.

Gulf Shores Police have increased patrols on the beach.