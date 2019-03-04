National

Airport, fire station in Eufaula, Alabama hit hard with tornado damage, mayor says

Posted: Mar 03, 2019 09:35 PM EST

Updated: Mar 03, 2019 09:35 PM EST

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) - There has been significant tornado damage to the Eufaula airport, Mayor Jack Tibbs reports.

The airport, located on 431 North about four miles from downtown, was hit about 5 p.m. EST.

There were no reported injuries, the mayor said.

More than 30 airport hangars were destroyed, Tibbs said. The city's fire station located just north of the airport was also a total loss, the mayor said.

Sam's, a popular restaurant located next to the airport, did not appear to suffer major damage, according to the mayor. The airport terminal also escaped major damage, according to the mayor.

