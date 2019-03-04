Airport, fire station in Eufaula, Alabama hit hard with tornado damage, mayor says Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WRBL [ + - ] WRBL [ + - ] WRBL [ + - ]

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) - There has been significant tornado damage to the Eufaula airport, Mayor Jack Tibbs reports.

The airport, located on 431 North about four miles from downtown, was hit about 5 p.m. EST.

There were no reported injuries, the mayor said.

More than 30 airport hangars were destroyed, Tibbs said. The city's fire station located just north of the airport was also a total loss, the mayor said.

Sam's, a popular restaurant located next to the airport, did not appear to suffer major damage, according to the mayor. The airport terminal also escaped major damage, according to the mayor.