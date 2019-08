ODESSA, Tex. (KMID) – Police say there are multiple gunshot victims and possibly more have been reported.

WJHL’s sister station KMID reports police officials say the suspect hijacked a U.S. mail truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut Street.

In Midland, TX one suspect is reportedly down at the Cinergy movie theater, while a second suspect is still on the loose.

Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.