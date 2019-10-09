ACT to offer new testing options

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(WJHL) – The ACT is making it easier for students to not only take the assessment test but improve their score.

ABC affiliate WSBT reports that starting next year, students will be able to retake individual sections rather than having to redo the entire exam. They can also take the ACT online at selected test centers and get their results in about two days, compared to two weeks.

In addition, the ACT says if you’ve taken the test more than once, it will report a “superscore” that lets colleges see the best scores from all test administrations.

