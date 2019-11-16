Accused cop-killer 1st-degree murder trial delayed after two jurors report illness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Day three of accused cop killer Grover Cannon’s first-degree murder trial came to a screeching halt before it got off the ground Saturday morning when two jurors reported illness.

Cannon is accused in the August 2015 shooting of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley, as he responded to a suspicious person call in the 3700 block of Del Rio Street.

Presiding Judge Ramona Emanuel temporary suspended proceedings just after 9 a.m. Saturday when the ailing jurors were taken to a local physician to be checked out.

LaValley’s family and court personnel remained in the courtroom all morning, until 11:23 a.m. when lead prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Ed Blewer, came into the courtroom and announced that court was in recess until 1 p.m. in order for the jurors to have lunch.

He did not mention the status of the jurors who were ill, nor whether they would return or be replaced by one or two of the four alternate jurors selected earlier this week in Baton Rouge.

Dr. James Traylor, the pathologist who performed the autopsy on LaValley at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport was scheduled to testify this morning, but left the courthouse shortly before the jurors were sent to the doctor.

Previous days’ testimony included that of the last person to leave the Del Rio home with Cannon allegedly inside – Cannon sister’s longtime live-in boyfriend who shared the Del Rio home with Cannon’s sister and their child, and the neighbor who lived across the street from the murder scene who said Cannon’s sister urged her to call 911 that night.

Also testifying were SPD officers and crime scene investigators and Shreveport Fire Department first responders and EMTs who responded to the scene the night LaValley died, along with SPD tech experts validating dashcam and audio recordings taken before, during and after LaValley’s death.