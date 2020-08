American actor Chadwick Boseman poses on arrival for the European Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ in central London on February 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJHL) – Due to the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, ABC will air Black Panther, the movie that granted him fame. Starting at 8 p.m., the movie will be aired commercial-free, according to a release from the network.

Boseman also starred in a biopic of James Brown called “Get on Up,” and portrayed baseball star Jackie Robinson in “42.”

No further details on the “Black Panther” showing were shared at the time.