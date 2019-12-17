AAA: Drivers used to using new assistance features more likely to engage in distracted driving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – AAA has released findings that drivers with experience using advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist are nearly twice as likely to engage in distracted driving.

That’s according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

“This new research suggests that as drivers gain more experience using ADAS technology, they could develop complacency while behind the wheel,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Over-reliance on these systems can put drivers and others in dangerous conditions during critical moments.”

The study found that drivers without experience with the technology are less likely to drive while distracted.

The foundation worked with the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute to analyze videos of groups of drivers with ADAS and groups without ADAS.

According to experts, it’s believed that the systems could make people become complacent while behind the wheel.

AAA is continuing to urge drivers to not become complacent and to always keep your eyes on the road.