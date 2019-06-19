AAA: 70% of drivers don’t think they’ll get caught driving high

(CNN) — The American Automobile Association has frightening new data on driving while high.

The organization found about 14.8 million people drove within an hour of using marijuana.

That’s just in the past 30 days!

And nearly 70% of the people AAA surveyed said they think it’s unlikely stoned drivers will get caught.

According to the automobile group, many drivers don’t think driving high is as dangerous as driving drunk.

AAA points out statistics show drivers impaired by marijuana are twice as likely to crash than sober drivers.

Also, there are more than 87,000 officers in the U.S. who have been specially trained to recognize drug-impaired driving.

Millennials reported driving after using marijuana more than any other group.