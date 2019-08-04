9 people dead, 16 injured in Sunday morning shooting in Dayton; Suspect killed by police

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Nine people are dead after an shooting early this morning in Dayton Ohio.

Police just wrapped up a press conference, confirming the suspect has been shot and killed.

Dayton Police posted on Twitter just after 3 a.m. Sunday that they are investigating an active shooter incident.

A witness tells 2 NEWS they heard 20-30 shots in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. The witness says they later saw at least five bodies under white sheets lying in the streets.

