9 people dead, 16 injured in Sunday morning shooting in Dayton; Suspect killed by police

National

by: WDTN

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Nine people are dead after an shooting early this morning in Dayton Ohio.

Police just wrapped up a press conference, confirming the suspect has been shot and killed.

Dayton Police posted on Twitter just after 3 a.m. Sunday that they are investigating an active shooter incident.

A witness tells 2 NEWS they heard 20-30 shots in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. The witness says they later saw at least five bodies under white sheets lying in the streets.

We’ll continue to bring updates when they are made available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss