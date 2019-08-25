8-year-old girl killed in quadruple shooting in St. Louis

(CNN) – An eight-year-old girl is dead after gunfire erupted blocks from a St. Louis high school Friday night.

Police were already at the school to help control the crowd at a football jamboree after fighting was reported there.

They then responded to the scene where gunshots were heard to find four injured people.

“A whole host of officers had been clearing the area when they heard shots ring out down the street, and when they got down there, two male teens had been shot, one adult female and then the 8-year-old deceased little girl,” said Chief John Hayden of the St. Louis Police Department.

All the other victims are expected to survive.

Shots were also fired Friday night at another St. Louis high school during a similar event, but luckily no one was injured in that incident.