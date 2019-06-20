$6M in debt relief for TN ITT Tech students impacted by closure

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than six million dollars in debt relief will be coming to former ITT Tech students in Tennessee.

In 2016, ITT filed for bankruptcy in the middle of investigations by state attorneys general and the U.S. Department of Education.

The school operated more than 130 locations nationwide, including one in Johnson City.

The debt relief agreement was part of a nationwide settlement involving 42 states and the District of Columbia.

Students with questions about their rights under the settlement were told to expect notices coming soon in the mail.