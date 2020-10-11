60+ Halloween movies to watch during October

If you think 2020 has been a spooky year, why not add to it by watching some of the most popular Halloween movies?
Here’s a list to help you celebrate all month long., as well as where you can watch each movie.
- Contagion
- Pandemic
- Hocus Pocus
- Halloween
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Beetlejuice
- Halloweentown
- The Addams Family
- Ghostbusters
- Casper
- Scream
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Exorcist
- Corpse Bride
- The Shining
- Sleepy Hollow
- Poltergeist
- The Conjuring
- The Blair Witch Project
- Practical Magic
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Get Out
- Paranormal Activity
- Silence of the Lambs
- Hotel Transylvania
- The Haunted Mansion
- Carrie
- The Sixth Sense
- Edward Scissorhands
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Psycho
- Saw
- The Ring
- Double Double Toil and Trouble
- The Craft
- A Quiet Place
- Twiches
- Child’s Play
- Young Frankenstein
- Friday the 13th
- Mother!
- Children of the Corn
- Fright Night (1985)
- Jaws
- Final Destination
- House of 1000 Corpses
- Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire
- Dracula
- Teen Wolf
- It
- Hostel
- The Hills Have Eyes
- Creature from the Black Lagoon
- The Babysitter
- Hush
- The Invitation
- Creep
- House at the end of the Street
- Bird Box
- Truth or Dare
- It Comes at Night
- Gerald’s Game
- House of the Witch
- Cabin Fever
- The Boy
- Insidious
- Candyman
- Room on the Broom
Enjoy! If you decide to watch any movies, check them off as you go. You can also upload a picture of your movie night and pillow/blanket forts!
