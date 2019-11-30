6 rescued from minivan trapped in flooded road

Breaking News
by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – A terrifying fast water rescue was caught on camera in San Diego Friday night.

Six people were rescued from a minivan that got stuck on a flooded road. It had been closed since Thursday because the San Diego River is so high with barriers clearly marking the road as closed, but it’s a popular way to exit nearby Fashion Valley Mall.

Luckily, there was a river rescue crew close by. They were equipped with rafts, which were used to rescue the five women and one man inside.

No one was injured.

