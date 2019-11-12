1  of  21
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Castlewood Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Mitchell County, NC Schools Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools TCAT Elizabethton The Learning Center - Castlewood TOP Academy Kingsport Unicoi County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

50-vehicle crash on I-80 in Ohio sends people to the hospital with serious injuries

National

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m.

by: Sara Pompeo

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday morning, around 50 vehicles were involved in a crash along Interstate 80 in Austintown, sending several people to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m.

Many commercial vehicles were involved.

Two people sent to the hospital with serious injuries have been identified as 22-year-old Alexander Penn, of Youngstown, and 62-year-old William Bradford, of Springfield.

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking anyone involved in the crash to call 330-533-6866.

Charges could be filed as Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss