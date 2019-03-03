5-year-old calls cops on Momo Challenge
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (CNN) - You've probably heard of the Momo challenge.
The unnerving image of a woman with bulging eyes and a creepy smile popping up on Youtube telling kids to harm themselves.
It's fake. This is all a hoax.
But it's something no child wants to see.
"I just close my eyes and my eyes were thinking that the momo challenge was right there," Giovanni Pedroza.
Momo -- the online hoax -- caused Giovanni to call to police.
911 call Giovanni: "Then who made them? Who made them? A witch? (inaudible)
911 call/dispatcher: "No. Just someone that was mean."
Parent: "We talked to him about the challenge so if he sees her to come talk to us," Giovanni's parent said.
Momo scared Giovanni so much he wanted to report her to the police.
"Because I don't want the Momo to come here," he said.
911 Dispatcher: "It's not real. And if anybody asks you to do anything like that you always tell your mom and dad."
The Dispatcher -- Natalie Gurule -- made sure Giovanni knew-- he's safe.
Giovanni: "Are you going to find her?"
911 Dispatcher: "Yes. "We're going to find out who did it, okay? But that picture that you see, that's not real. It's just pretend."
And recently, the two met for the first time.
Natalie showed Giovanni around the police department.
The little boy now understands: "The Momo Challenge is not real."
And on top of that Giovanni now wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
reporter: "what do you want to be when you grow up?"
He has a badge and patches to go with that.
And even a flashlight and teddy bear to protect him from danger.
More Stories
-
- LATEST: At least 23 people dead, several injured following tornado
- Body discovered in wooded area identified as Tazewell County, VA missing man
- Local United Methodist churches meeting Sunday to discuss recent same-same marriage/LGBTQ vote
- Washington Co. leaders to meet with Gov. Lee this week on possible TCAT campus
- ETSU to face Chattanooga in SoCon quarterfinal on Saturday
- Sullivan Central hosts celebration of life for Sgt. Steve Hinkle
- Airport, fire station in Eufaula, Alabama hit hard with tornado damage, mayor says
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Asheville, troopers searching for vehicle
- Erwin Outdoor Supply opens to the public Sunday
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man charged with identity theft after having packages delivered to random addresses in Johnson City New
Johnson City Police have charged a man with identity theft after an investigation revealed he was sending packages to random addresses in Johnson City.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Winter Cold is Back
Winter cold weather is here to stay for the next several days.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Areas of light snow through Monday morning, Otherwise getting colder
There will be areas of light snow through Monday morning. Otherwise, the main story will be that it's getting colder.Read More »
-
Lady Vols Roll Past Ole Miss, 81-56
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Lady Vols closed out the regular season with a commanding victory over Ole Miss, winning 81-56 on 51.8-percent shooting on Sunday at the Pavilion at Ole Miss. Tennessee (18-11, 7-9 SEC) was led in scoring by Meme Jackson, who hit five threes in route to 20 points while tying her season high of six assists. Rennia Davis and Cheridene Green also were in double figures for UT with 13 and 11, respectively. Evina Westbrook narrowly missed a double-double, tallying nine...Read More »
-
Body discovered in wooded area identified as Tazewell County, VA missing man
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- Sunday evening officials with the Tazewell County, Virginia Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of a man found in a wooded area at Stoney Ridge.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Rain turning to light wintry mix and snow through Monday morning
Rain will turn to a light wintry mix and snow through Monday morning.Read More »