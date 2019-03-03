5-year-old calls cops on Momo Challenge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (CNN) - You've probably heard of the Momo challenge.

The unnerving image of a woman with bulging eyes and a creepy smile popping up on Youtube telling kids to harm themselves.

It's fake. This is all a hoax.

But it's something no child wants to see.

"I just close my eyes and my eyes were thinking that the momo challenge was right there," Giovanni Pedroza.

Momo -- the online hoax -- caused Giovanni to call to police.

911 call Giovanni: "Then who made them? Who made them? A witch? (inaudible) 911 call/dispatcher: "No. Just someone that was mean." Parent: "We talked to him about the challenge so if he sees her to come talk to us," Giovanni's parent said. Momo scared Giovanni so much he wanted to report her to the police. "Because I don't want the Momo to come here," he said. 911 Dispatcher: "It's not real. And if anybody asks you to do anything like that you always tell your mom and dad." The Dispatcher -- Natalie Gurule -- made sure Giovanni knew-- he's safe. Giovanni: "Are you going to find her?" 911 Dispatcher: "Yes. "We're going to find out who did it, okay? But that picture that you see, that's not real. It's just pretend."

And recently, the two met for the first time.

Natalie showed Giovanni around the police department.

The little boy now understands: "The Momo Challenge is not real."

And on top of that Giovanni now wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

reporter: "what do you want to be when you grow up?"

He has a badge and patches to go with that.

And even a flashlight and teddy bear to protect him from danger.